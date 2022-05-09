LIVE at 1PM CT: Nebraska nurses talk about their passion and purpose in health care

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - May 6-12 is recognized as Nurses Week and a time to appreciate and recognize the important contributions nurses make to our healthcare system. On Monday at 1 p.m., hear from nurses and nurse leaders across Nebraska as they share their experiences working in healthcare.

You can watch the press conference live in the video player above at 1 p.m. CT.

Speakers include:

Ben Garcia, Staff Development/Wound Care Nurse, Heritage Estates | Scottsbluff

Lacie Ferguson, RN, ICU nurse/adjunct nursing faculty, Bryan Health | Lincoln

Jed Hansen, PhD, APRN, FNP-C, Advanced Practice Provider, CHI Health | Omaha

Windy Alonso, PhD, RN, Assistant Professor, UNMC College of Nursing | Omaha

Nia Bickert, BSN, RN, Ortho Trauma Charge Nurse, Bryan Health | Lincoln

Kari Wade, EdD, MSN, RN, CNE, President, Nebraska Nurses Association

Margaret Woeppel, MSN, RN, CPHQ, FACHE, Vice President, Quality and Data, Nebraska Hospital Association

