LPD: Nearly 75 firearms, ammunition & more collected in ‘Gun Amnesty’ event

(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department collected nearly 75 firearms during their annual Gun Amnesty event.

The event is an opportunity for people in the community to drop off unwanted firearms and ammunition.

LPD partnered with Hope LNK on Saturday and 73 guns were turned in, including 58 firearms that were rifles, shotguns, handguns and 15 pellet guns.

Police said tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition, including a couple canisters of gunpowder, as well as fireworks were dropped off.

LPD said two military grade knives were also collected.

Hope LNK distributed 40 free gun lock boxes and more than 100 gun cable locks.

According to police, they will run the firearms to see if any were stolen. If it is reported stolen, the firearm will then be returned to its rightful owner; all other unwanted firearms will be destroyed.

