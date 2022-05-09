Advertisement

Man tased after threatening people at Cass County gas station

(KOLN/Gray TV)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities say a man has been arrested after a disturbance lead to a series of events Sunday afternoon in northwestern Cass County.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that the incident started at the Cubby’s gas station, located on the north side of I-80 at the Highway 63 exit. Around 1:40 p.m., deputies and troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol responded to the area after reports of a man threatening people with a hammer and attempting to pull them from their vehicles.

CCSO says the suspect fled the area towards the I-80 Speedway prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

“Both Cass County Deputies and Nebraska State Patrol searched the area where a foot pursuit occurred,” the press release stated. “[The] subject entered the raceway and ran to the west grand stands, where a trooper was able to deploy a taser and the subject was taken into custody.”

Authorities say the man was transported to a Lincoln hospital to be checked out for injuries that occurred during the event. CCSO says NSP was looking for the subject and the vehicle prior to the incident at the gas station. They add that the suspect damaged two vehicles in the area during the foot pursuit.

Cass County says NSP is handling the ongoing investigation.

