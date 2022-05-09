Advertisement

NWU softball team selected for the 2022 NCAA Division III Softball Championship

The Nebraska Wesleyan softball team was selected as an at-large selection for the 2022 NCAA...
The Nebraska Wesleyan softball team was selected as an at-large selection for the 2022 NCAA Division III Softball Championship.(KOLNKGIN)
By Press Release
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska Wesleyan softball team was selected as an at-large selection for the 2022 NCAA Division III Softball Championship. The Prairie Wolves will play the College of Saint Benedict on Friday, May 13 at 4:30 p.m. in the first round of the regional in St. Joseph, Minnesota.

The 2022 softball team accomplished a historical feat as it became the program’s first-ever national tournament qualifier at any level. Additionally, the softball team’s selection to the NCAA postseason is the first NWU female athletic team to earn an NCAA tournament bid since the volleyball team’s at-large selection for the national tournament in 2014.

The Prairie Wolves finished tied for fifth in the American Rivers Conference regular-season standings but ended as runners-up in the conference tournament on Saturday, May 7. Nebraska Wesleyan narrowly lost, 5-4, to Wartburg in the title game. NWU entered the conference tournament as the sixth-seed and upset the No. 3 seed Coe College, 6-3, and No. 2 seed the University of Dubuque, 7-4.

Nebraska Wesleyan secured its 22nd win of the season (22-14) by beating UD in the A-R-C semifinals. It is the third time in the last five seasons the Prairie Wolves have reached 21 wins or more. Since taking over the program in 2016, head coach Mary Yori has steadily improved the program. Yori has won at least 20 games four times, qualified for the conference tournament four times, and made back-to-back appearances in the conference tournament title game in 2021 and 2022. Now, Yori and NWU add an NCAA tournament berth to the list of accomplishments.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Ladehoff, 17, of Sutton, died from injuries he sustained in a hunting accident in...
Sutton teen dies in hunting accident
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
NSP: Missing 82-year-old man from Odell found safe
Nebraska man found guilty of fiance’s death
A 2020 DHHS report indicates more than 2,300 abortions were performed in Nebraska in 2020.
Speaker of Nebraska Legislature to call special session if Roe v. Wade ruling overturned

Latest News

Mya Felder delivered a one-out bases-loaded walk-off single to lift the Nebraska softball team...
Nebraska softball team claims series finale with walk-off single
Nebraska softball walks off Indiana in extra innings to end season
Nebraska softball walks off Indiana in extra innings to end season
Nebraska fell 3-1 in the series finale at Minnesota on Sunday afternoon at Siebert Field in...
Huskers drop series finale on Sunday
Waverly makes state tournament for first time in 12 years
HS Soccer: District Final scores & highlights (Saturday, May 7)