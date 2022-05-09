Advertisement

Pleasant Dale man arrested for drugs and evidence of drug distribution

By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) -The Seward County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Pleasant Dale man for drugs and evidence of drug distribution on May 2.

Deputies executed a search warrant at a home in rural Seward County at around 11a.m. During the search deputies located a wide assortment of controlled substances including methamphetamine, THC concentrates, fentanyl and others.

Deputies also located drug paraphernalia and evidence of drug distribution.

Levi M. Fotopoulos, 31, of Pleasant Dale, NE was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance with further charges pending.

Fotopoulos was booked into the Seward County Detention Center and is currently being held on bond. This is ongoing investigation with multiple agencies.

