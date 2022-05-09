Advertisement

Public invited to Adams Street Improvement Project Open House May 19

.
.(Lincoln Transportation & Utilities (LTU))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities invites the public to an open house Thursday, May 19, regarding proposed design improvements for Adams Street between North 36th and North 49th streets. The in-person event is from 5 to 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 2723 North 50th St.

The project proposal includes concrete replacement and repairs, grading, milling, and resurfacing of the street. It would reconstruct pedestrian ramps, curbs and gutters, and replace the pedestrian crossing signal near North 46th Street with a Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon traffic signal to increase safety for vehicles and pedestrians.

LTU said the public is encouraged to make suggestions or express concerns regarding the proposed project. Design information will be displayed, and members of the project team will be available to answer questions and receive comments.

For more information on this meeting or the project, visit lincoln.ne.gov (search: Adams Street) or contact Craig Aldridge, LTU, at 402-441-7711 or caldridge@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

