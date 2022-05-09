Advertisement

Take ‘Em Fishing Challenge encouraging new anglers on Nebraska lakes

You can submit your photos from the challenge on the Nebraska Game & Parks website
By Nathan Brennan
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Throughout the year, Nebraska Game & Parks is hosting the Take ‘Em Fishing challenge to get Nebraskans out on the water.

Fisheries Outreach Program Manager, Daryl Bauer said whether it’s someone who has never gone fishing, or has taken a break from the sports, it’s a great opportunity to “take ‘em fishing”.

“This is the fourth year and it’s just a good way to encourage people to find somebody new and introduce them to the sport of fishing,” Bauer said. “There’s probably somebody that you know who would love a chance to go fishing if you just give them an invitation and we want to get new anglers and get people introduced because it’s important for the conservation of our resources.”

The program is a good way to promote conservation efforts for Nebraska lakes and a good opportunity to spend time with family.

“We just want people to have fun, I tell people all the time just come out and have fun with us,” Bauer said. “I just like looking through the pictures on the Take ‘Em Fishing Challenge because you see a lot of smiling faces a lot of kids with their first fish and that’s what it’s all about.”

You can submit your photos from the challenge on the Nebraska Game & Parks website.

