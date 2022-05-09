Tuesday Forecast: Not quite as hot...but still plenty warm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will cool back a bit on Tuesday...especially in areas that reached the 90s on Monday...

“Degrees” of change will continue over the coming days. After reaching the 90s in east-central and southeastern Nebraska on Monday...readings will hold in the 80s for most of those same locations on Tuesday. Lincoln made it into the lower 90s on Monday...making it the WARMEST day of 2022 so far in the Capital City...while Omaha made it into the mid 90s.

Monday Highs - Thru 4pm (KOLN)

The slight “cool down” will be brief as a warm front lifts back north across the region on Wednesday...giving us breezy...hot...and humid conditions once again over most of 10-11 Country. High temperatures on both Wednesday and Thursday will reach the upper 80s-to-mid 90s. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday...with the better chance for some strong-to-severe activity over the western-half of the state as a frontal boundary approaches from the west. On Thursday...the better chance for severe ‘storms will be in eastern Nebraska from late-afternoon into the evening as that cold front advances eastward.

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

More seasonal temperatures return for Friday...Saturday...and Sunday. We will continue to include some thunderstorm “chances” on both Friday and Saturday.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

The latest 7-Day Outlook is highlighted by the return of those 90s for Wednesday and Thursday...a pretty good chance for thunderstorms on Thursday...some potentially severe...and then readings eventually cooling back down to more seasonal levels by the weekend. “Average” temperatures right now are in the low-to-mid 70s.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

