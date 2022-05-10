Children to cash in on business ideas at Lincoln Children’s Business Fair

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln area youth will have the chance to flex their creative muscles and business minds as they develop a brand, create a product, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers at a one-day marketplace on Saturday, May 14th.

“Imagine a farmers market or craft fair, the only difference is every business and product sold is created, owned, and ran by a 5-17 year old,” said Zach Harsin, co-founder of Acton Academy Lincoln, the event’s host. “The goal of the event is simply to provide a platform for youth to experience the power of entrepreneurship for themselves.”

The public is invited to attend, but come prepared. Each business charges real money for real products or services. According to Harsin, most businesses take out a loan from their parents that they then repay from their revenue from the fair.

“They learn about profit margin, cost of goods sold, sales, marketing, and so many other amazing lessons they would never learn without simply doing the work themselves,” said Harsin. “The hard lesson comes when the product isn’t priced right or as desirable as they believed it would be. They can lose money, but better to learn those lessons now, then when they’re older and the stakes are higher.”

The business fair is presented by Acton Academy Lincoln and is being held in conjunction with Camp Sonshine’s grand opening of their new Shiloh campus located at 2260 W Wittstruck Rd, Roca, NE.

The event will feature a classic car show, bounce house, adult maker’s market, and 75+ youth entrepreneurs representing more than 50 businesses. Booth applications have closed, but the public is invited to join the fun from 1-3 p.m. at Camp Sonshine - Shiloh and encouraged to come ready to shop.

“We simply want to provide a real world experience to Lincoln youth and inspire them with stories of entrepreneurship at a young age,” said Harsin. “And to get the opportunity to produce this event alongside Camp Sonshine in celebration of their beautiful new Shiloh Campus is just an added bonus.”

