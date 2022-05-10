LIVE: 10/11 NOW Election Show

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Watch our special 10/11 NOW Election Show in the video player above and available on Roku, AppleTV and FireTV starting at 7 p.m. Bill Schammert is breaking down the top races in the state and reporters are interviewing candidates hoping to advance to the general election.

We sent questionnaires to each candidate in the races below. Read more about them and where they stand on the biggest issues facing Nebraskans.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.