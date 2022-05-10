Advertisement

LIVE at 3:30PM: LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial increases to moderate risk

By Jacob Elliott
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Lancaster-County Health Officials will update the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

You can watch the press conference live at 3:30 p.m. in the video player above and on our 1011 NOW news channel on Roku, AppleTV and FireTV as well as the free VUit app.

