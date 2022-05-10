Nebraska earns No. 2 seed for Big Ten Softball Tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska has earned the No. 2 seed for this week’s Big Ten Softball Tournament and will face the winner of No. 7 Penn State and No. 10 Indiana on Thursday at 10 a.m. (Central) on the Big Ten Network. The 2022 Big Ten Softball Tournament is being hosted by Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., and the single-elimination event runs from Wednesday to Saturday.

The Huskers posted their best conference finish since 2014, when they earned a share of the Big Ten title.

Semifinals are set for Friday, May 13 at 1 p.m. (Central) with finals set for Saturday, May 14 at 12 p.m. (Central).

Every game of the 2022 Big Ten Tournament will be televised live on the Big Ten Network, while a radio broadcast of every Nebraska game can be heard for free on the Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com and on select Huskers Radio Network affiliates with the call from Nate Rohr.

