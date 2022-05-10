Advertisement

Not as hot Tuesday

Becoming mostly sunny and cooler
By Brad Anderson
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through Nebraska and that will mean cooler temperatures on Tuesday. Temperatures will still be above average for the most part. Hot and breezy conditions will return on Wednesday and Thursday with scattered thunderstorms possible both days. Severe weather will also be possible, especially on Thursday.

Morning clouds should give way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon and it will be cooler. Highs in the lower 80s with a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Partly cloudy and mild Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Lows in the lower 60s. East-northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and hot on Wednesday. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s with a South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Severe weather will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday for parts of Nebraska. The best chance for severe weather will be on Thursday.

Hot and breezy Thursday with scattered thunderstorms possible. Cooler on Friday with seasonal temperatures over the weekend.

High temperatures over the weekend will be close the average highs for mid May.
