LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through Nebraska and that will mean cooler temperatures on Tuesday. Temperatures will still be above average for the most part. Hot and breezy conditions will return on Wednesday and Thursday with scattered thunderstorms possible both days. Severe weather will also be possible, especially on Thursday.

Morning clouds should give way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon and it will be cooler. Highs in the lower 80s with a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Not as hot Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

Partly cloudy and mild Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Lows in the lower 60s. East-northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Above average temperatures Tuesday night. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and hot on Wednesday. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s with a South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Hot and breezy on Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

Severe weather will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday for parts of Nebraska. The best chance for severe weather will be on Thursday.

Marginal risk for severe weather for parts of Nebraska. Isolated severe t'storms possible. (1011 Weather)

Severe thunderstorms possible on Thursday. Enhanced risk for central and parts of eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Hot and breezy Thursday with scattered thunderstorms possible. Cooler on Friday with seasonal temperatures over the weekend.

High temperatures over the weekend will be close the average highs for mid May. (1011 Weather)

