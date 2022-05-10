Seward Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Seward County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding an 18-year-old man.

According to SCSO, the whereabouts of 18-year-old Justyn Arnold are unknown. Investigators do not believe that he is in any immediate danger.

Justyn is described as 5′9, 175-lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. Deputies said he was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black co-op T-shirt.

If you know where Justyn is or you’ve seen him, contact SCSO at (402) 643-4578.

