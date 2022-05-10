Standing Bear High School to partner with UNL College of Business for new focus program

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Public Schools and the College of Business at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln are joining together to launch Nebraska Business at Standing Bear High School. The announcement of the newest LPS focus program was made during a special press conference on Tuesday morning.

“Once again Lincoln Public Schools and the University of Nebraska will team up to provide an exciting new opportunity for our students,” said LPS Superintendent Steve Joel. “This focus program at our new high school will empower our students to find academic success through authentic learning opportunities, rigorous standards and individualized learning. This is just another example of the great collaboration between our two institutions that will greatly benefit our students and community.”

According to LPS, Standing Bear High School students will learn about the world of business and take courses to explore and learn more about potential career opportunities in business. Students in grades 9 and 10 at Standing Bear High School will have coursework integrated into other core classes they take. Students in grades 11 and 12 may opt to take classes for college credit through the focus program and will receive reduced tuition. Non-credit experiences will be available to students free-of-charge.

LPS said the focus program will allow Standing Bear High School students to explore their interests and career opportunities in the areas of marketing, management, accounting, finance, supply chain and economics. Pathways are designed for students who wish to pursue a two- or four-year college degree, as well as for students who plan to enter the workforce after graduating from high school.

“We all know business and entrepreneurship are critical to our state and that our state’s high school students can go on to lead successful careers in Nebraska,” said Kathy Farrell, James Jr. and Susan Stuart Dean of the College of Business. “This partnership will help Lincoln high school students explore the world of business and gain insight into their interest in leading the future of business.”

Standing Bear High School and the new Nebraska Business focus program will open in the fall of 2023.

