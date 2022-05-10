Wednesday Forecast: A little summer “sizzle”...and maybe some ‘storms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Very warm and very humid conditions are expected to return for Wednesday and Thursday...

After a relatively quiet Tuesday night...our weather pattern will take a turn for the “sultry”..and potentially “stormy”. A warm front will lift north Tuesday night, allowing an unseasonably warm and very humid air mass to overspread the region. Low temperatures Tuesday night will hold in the 50s and 60s...with tomorrow night’s lows even warmer and muggier...dropping only into the 60s and 70s. High temperatures the next two days will be in the mid 80s-to-mid 90s...with the possibility of “record-or-near record” readings in some areas.

Wednesday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

Thursday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Isolated-to-scattered thunderstorm chances will also arrive with the warm, moisture-laden air mass. Some isolated ‘storms may pop up near the warm front as it lifts north overnight tonight...and that front...as well as the hot and humid afternoon conditions...could also lead to some “spotty” thunderstorm chances. The best chance for more widespread thunderstorm activity will come Thursday afternoon and Thursday night as a cold front from the west interacts with the sticky air mass in place. Some severe ‘storms will be possible both Wednesday and Thursday.

Severe Weather Outlook - Wednesday (KOLN)

Severe Weather Outlook - Thursday (KOLN)

The latest 7-Day Outlook indicates a return to more “seasonal” temperatures after Thursday...with a continuation of shower-and-thunderstorm chances for Friday and Saturday...and some isolated precipitation chances that will be included in our Sunday...Monday...and Tuesday time frame, although most of those days are expected to be precipitation-free.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

