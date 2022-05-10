What to know before hitting the polls for the Nebraska Primary

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska’s Primary Election is on Tuesday, and voters across the state will be hitting the polls. 10/11 NOW has some answers to those last-minute questions individuals might have before casting a ballot at the polls, starting at 8 a.m. CT.

The Lancaster County Election Commissioner, Dave Shively, said there are a few things voters should know before getting to their polling place. In Tuesday’s primary election, Nebraskans will vote for candidates for congress, governor and more, leading to who we’ll see on the General Election Ballot in November.

Shively said it’s important to pay attention to the ballot.

“It’s a partisan primary election, so that makes things just a little bit different for voters,” Shively said. “Republicans get a republican ballot. Democrats get a democratic ballot and so forth. Non-partisan voters also have the option to vote a nonpartisan ballot, but they could also get a non-partisan party ballot for one of the four parties that are out there. The republicans have limited their ballot.”

Shively said non-partisan voters who request non-partisan republican ballots in this primary election will only be able to vote in the congressional race in their district, not the GOP race for governor, which is a race garnering a lot of attention.

“This election is probably unique because we have an open governors race,” Shively said. “The governor couldn’t run for reelection because of term limits so that opens up a seat that has brought a lot of interest. We do have some interest in the congressional race for all the parties, so I think all those thing are bringing a lot of interest to this election.”

Shively said he predicts 37% of Lancaster County voters will cast their ballots on Tuesday.

“That’s about 74,000 registered voters will actually cast their ballots tomorrow,” Shively said. “I hope and I hope I’m wrong, I always hope that people prove me wrong and more people that vote than that.”

An ID isn’t required at the polls. All individuals need to do is verify their address to receive a ballot. The polls close at 8 p.m.

