Adams delivers another walkoff hit, Concordia wins GPAC Championship

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jay Adams hit a walkoff RBI single in the 10th inning of the GPAC Championship to deliver a conference title for Concordia. The Bulldogs defeated Jamestown, 7-6, at Plum Creek Park.

🎥 | Jay Adams ... déjà vu all over again! @cunebaseball walked it off while winning a second GPAC tournament championship in a row. pic.twitter.com/H9m2zkzm52 — Concordia Bulldogs (@CUNEathletics) May 11, 2022

Adams was named the tournament’s MVP after delivering walkoff hits on back-to-back nights. The Waverly grad also had a 3-home run game during the elimination round.

With the victory, Concordia earns an automatic berth into the NAIA Baseball Tournament. The Bulldogs won 5 consecutive elimination games to claim the title, including Tuesday night’s thriller.

Concordia’s record improves to 36-15-1.

Look out, Coach! An unsuspecting Coach Dupic gets an ice bath. Soak it in! 🧊🏆 pic.twitter.com/pT5v6JNgDv — Concordia Bulldogs (@CUNEathletics) May 11, 2022

