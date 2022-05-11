Adams delivers another walkoff hit, Concordia wins GPAC Championship
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jay Adams hit a walkoff RBI single in the 10th inning of the GPAC Championship to deliver a conference title for Concordia. The Bulldogs defeated Jamestown, 7-6, at Plum Creek Park.
Adams was named the tournament’s MVP after delivering walkoff hits on back-to-back nights. The Waverly grad also had a 3-home run game during the elimination round.
With the victory, Concordia earns an automatic berth into the NAIA Baseball Tournament. The Bulldogs won 5 consecutive elimination games to claim the title, including Tuesday night’s thriller.
Concordia’s record improves to 36-15-1.
