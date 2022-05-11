Advertisement

Florida school yearbook on hold over LGBTQ protest photos

The principal at Lyman High School says one yearbook page is out of compliance with school board policy.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022
LONGWOOD, Fla. (AP) - Students at a central Florida high school were told they won’t get their yearbooks until they’re censored.

The principal at Lyman High School says one page is out of compliance with school board policy. It shows images of students holding rainbow flags and a “love is love” sign during a protest of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, otherwise known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

The law signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in grades K through 3.

Students at the school in Longwood planned a protest at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Seminole County School Board.

