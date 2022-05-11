Hot with a chance of thunderstorms today

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Today will be hot, muggy and breezy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. It looks like tomorrow will be similar. Friday and this weekend should be cooler with more rain possible.

A warm front will lift northward through the area today. High temperatures will be well above average with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. It is going to be muggy and breezy too with south winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. An upper level disturbance should move through the area this afternoon and evening. There is a chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. A few isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. A few isolated tornadoes are possible too. (KOLN)

Thursday is going to be hot, muggy and breezy too. High temperatures look to be in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Winds will be south at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. A cold front should move through the area late in the afternoon and evening. A line of showers and thunderstorms will develop along the front and move east. Some storms could be severe. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. A few isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated to numerous severe thunderstorms are possible. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. A few isolated tornadoes are possible. (KOLN)

Friday, this weekend and early next week should be cooler, but temperatures will likely remain at or above average. Occasional fronts and disturbances may move through the area so rain can’t be ruled out on any of those days.

Friday High Tempeatures (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

