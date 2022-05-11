Advertisement

Huskers ready for Big Ten Tournament

In a tough defensive battle, the Nebraska softball team (24-9, 4-0 Big Ten) claimed its ninth...
In a tough defensive battle, the Nebraska softball team (24-9, 4-0 Big Ten) claimed its ninth consecutive victory beating Rutgers (23-14, 1-4 Big Ten), 2-1.(10/11 NOW)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Nebraska softball team is set to travel to East Lansing, Mich., for the Big Ten Tournament this week, May 11-14. The Huskers go in as a No. 2 seed, receiving a bye for the first round of the tournament. NU will take on the winner of Penn State and Indiana on Thursday, May 12 at 10 a.m. (CT). All tournament games will be broadcasted live on the Big Ten Network. Fans can listen to the action live on the Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com and select Huskers Radio Network affiliates with the call from Nate Rohr.

The Huskers go in to the tournament as the No. 2 seed, the highest-seed since NU claimed the regular-season title and a No. 1 seed during the 2014 season. Nebraska will either face No. 7 Penn State or No. 10 Indiana, who are set to play on Wednesday, May 11, at 10 a.m. (CT).

Nebraska is coming off of a 2-1 series win over the Indiana Hoosiers. After being held scoreless in game one, the Big Red went on to outscore Indiana 12-6 in the final two games. A walk-off single from Mya Felder in the bottom of the eighth in game three, highlighted an impressive regular season for the Huskers.

The Huskers have yet to face Penn State this season. The Nittany Lions are 13-10 in conference play with series wins against Purdue, Indiana and Rutgers.

Courtesy: Nebraska Athletics

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Ladehoff, 17, of Sutton, died from injuries he sustained in a hunting accident in...
Sutton teen dies in hunting accident
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
NSP: Missing 82-year-old man from Odell found safe
Nebraska man found guilty of fiance’s death
A 2020 DHHS report indicates more than 2,300 abortions were performed in Nebraska in 2020.
Speaker of Nebraska Legislature to call special session if Roe v. Wade ruling overturned

Latest News

Concordia wins the 2022 GPAC Baseball Championship.
Adams delivers another walkoff hit, Concordia wins GPAC Championship
Aidan Nachi does a yoga pose during a post-goal celebration at the 2022 NSAA State Soccer...
Lincoln East blanks Lincoln Southwest in State Quarterfinals
nachi
State Soccer: Lincoln East blanks Lincoln Southwest
Sidney Wettlaufer celebrates her game-winning goal at the NSAA State Soccer Tournament.
State Soccer: Highlights & Scores (Monday, May 9)