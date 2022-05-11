Huskers ready for Big Ten Tournament

The Nebraska softball team is set to travel to East Lansing, Mich., for the Big Ten Tournament this week, May 11-14. The Huskers go in as a No. 2 seed, receiving a bye for the first round of the tournament. NU will take on the winner of Penn State and Indiana on Thursday, May 12 at 10 a.m. (CT). All tournament games will be broadcasted live on the Big Ten Network. Fans can listen to the action live on the Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com and select Huskers Radio Network affiliates with the call from Nate Rohr.

The Huskers go in to the tournament as the No. 2 seed, the highest-seed since NU claimed the regular-season title and a No. 1 seed during the 2014 season. Nebraska will either face No. 7 Penn State or No. 10 Indiana, who are set to play on Wednesday, May 11, at 10 a.m. (CT).

Nebraska is coming off of a 2-1 series win over the Indiana Hoosiers. After being held scoreless in game one, the Big Red went on to outscore Indiana 12-6 in the final two games. A walk-off single from Mya Felder in the bottom of the eighth in game three, highlighted an impressive regular season for the Huskers.

The Huskers have yet to face Penn State this season. The Nittany Lions are 13-10 in conference play with series wins against Purdue, Indiana and Rutgers.

Courtesy: Nebraska Athletics

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.