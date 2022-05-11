Kansas man dies in accident near Phillipsburg, KS

PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS. (KSNB) - A 74-year-old man died following an accident Tuesday night in northern Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2016 Tacoma, driven by George Korobka, was traveling westbound on east Sante Fe Road in Phillips County. That’s located about six miles east of Phillipsburg.

According to the crash information, the road was closed due to a washout.

Korobka’s vehicle started to skid before going off the roadway into the washout. It struck the west bank and ended up in the bottom of the washout. Crash information lists he was not wearing a safety restraint.

He was taken to the Phillips County Hospital where he died.

