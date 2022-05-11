Advertisement

LFR: Dog dies in apartment fire in northeast Lincoln

Firefighters with Lincoln Fire and Rescue say a dog was killed in an apartment fire in northeast Lincoln.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Firefighters with Lincoln Fire and Rescue say a dog was killed in an apartment fire in northeast Lincoln.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, LFR was called to an apartment home off 52nd Street and Leighton Avenue on a report of a fire.

LFR said the apartment home is a home that is broken into four apartments and one of the upstairs apartments was in flames.

According to LFR, when firefighters arrived on scene they saw officers with the Lincoln Police Department assisting a person out of the building.

Firefighters said the resident of the apartment on fire was trying to help her dogs out of the apartment and closed the door behind her. LFR said firefighters reported finding a deceased dog in the apartment and the second dog escaped and was safe.

Firefighters said the fire was contained to just the one upstairs apartment. Fire investigators have not determined a cause but said property damage is estimated at $20,000 and damage to the contents is roughly $2,000.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to LFR, but it’s not clear if it was the resident of the apartment on fire or another tenant in the building.

LFR said the residents of the three other units did not have to be relocated.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Ladehoff, 17, of Sutton, died from injuries he sustained in a hunting accident in...
Sutton teen dies in hunting accident
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
NSP: Missing 82-year-old man from Odell found safe
Nebraska man found guilty of fiance’s death
A 2020 DHHS report indicates more than 2,300 abortions were performed in Nebraska in 2020.
Speaker of Nebraska Legislature to call special session if Roe v. Wade ruling overturned

Latest News

Firefighters with Lincoln Fire and Rescue say a dog was killed in an apartment fire in...
LFR: Dog dies in apartment fire in northeast Lincoln
Three candidates will face off in the race to become Nebraska's next governor in November.
Election 2022: Candidates chosen in race to be Nebraska’s next governor
Jim Pillen wins
Jim Pillen talks to 10/11 following his win in the Nebraska Republican Primary for governor
LPD says a pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday...
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck by vehicle, section of West O back open