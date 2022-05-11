LFR: Dog dies in apartment fire in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Firefighters with Lincoln Fire and Rescue say a dog was killed in an apartment fire in northeast Lincoln.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, LFR was called to an apartment home off 52nd Street and Leighton Avenue on a report of a fire.

LFR said the apartment home is a home that is broken into four apartments and one of the upstairs apartments was in flames.

According to LFR, when firefighters arrived on scene they saw officers with the Lincoln Police Department assisting a person out of the building.

Firefighters said the resident of the apartment on fire was trying to help her dogs out of the apartment and closed the door behind her. LFR said firefighters reported finding a deceased dog in the apartment and the second dog escaped and was safe.

Firefighters said the fire was contained to just the one upstairs apartment. Fire investigators have not determined a cause but said property damage is estimated at $20,000 and damage to the contents is roughly $2,000.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to LFR, but it’s not clear if it was the resident of the apartment on fire or another tenant in the building.

LFR said the residents of the three other units did not have to be relocated.

