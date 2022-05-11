Lied Center performance cancelled due to illness

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lied Center announced that the performance of Oklahoma! scheduled for Tuesday, May 10, has been canceled due to illness in the company.

Wednesday’s performance is expected to go on as scheduled.

Ticket holders will automatically have the value of their tickets converted to Lied Center account credit that can be used for tickets to any Lied Center performance. Customers should check their email for instructions on using account credit or receiving a refund.

