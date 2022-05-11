Advertisement

Lied Center performance cancelled due to illness

By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lied Center announced that the performance of Oklahoma! scheduled for Tuesday, May 10, has been canceled due to illness in the company.

Wednesday’s performance is expected to go on as scheduled.

Ticket holders will automatically have the value of their tickets converted to Lied Center account credit that can be used for tickets to any Lied Center performance. Customers should check their email for instructions on using account credit or receiving a refund.

