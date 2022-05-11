Advertisement

Lincoln East blanks Lincoln Southwest in State Quarterfinals

Highlights and interviews following Lincoln East's 3-0 win over rival Lincoln Southwest at the NSAA State Soccer Tournament.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East scored three goals, all in the second half, to earn the Spartans’ first state tournament win in more than a decade. Lincoln East defeated Lincoln Southwest on a warm Tuesday afternoon at Morrison Stadium.

After a slow offensive start, Johnny Hoesch scored the game’s first goal early in the second half. Five minutes later, Lincoln East junior Aidan Nachi netted his 19th goal of the season. The Spartans added an insurance goal late in the match when Admir Mujkic scored off a feed from Karter Jeffrey.

Lincoln East goalkeeper Brayden Bouwens stopped each of the five Silver Hawks’ five shots, including an impressive, diving save in the second half.

Lincoln East advances to play top-seeded Gretna in the State Semifinals on Friday. Lincoln Southwest’s season ends with a 12-4 record.

