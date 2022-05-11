Advertisement

Lincoln man killed in Seward County crash

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 29-year-old Lincoln man was killed in a crash in Seward County on Tuesday.

According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:50 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a head-on collision involving a car and tractor-trailer on Highway 34 near 210th Rd.

The preliminary investigation shows that the Subaru Impreza was traveling westbound on Highway 34 when it crossed the center line into eastbound traffic, causing a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer heading eastbound.

Both vehicles were occupied solely by a driver. The driver of the Subaru Impreza, Beau Connely, 29, of Lincoln, NE, was pronounced deceased on scene.

The accident is being investigated by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol. Seward Fire and Rescue and Garland Fire and Rescue also responded to the crash.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Ladehoff, 17, of Sutton, died from injuries he sustained in a hunting accident in...
Sutton teen dies in hunting accident
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
NSP: Missing 82-year-old man from Odell found safe
Nebraska man found guilty of fiance’s death
A 2020 DHHS report indicates more than 2,300 abortions were performed in Nebraska in 2020.
Speaker of Nebraska Legislature to call special session if Roe v. Wade ruling overturned

Latest News

Wednesday High Temperatures
Hot with a chance of thunderstorms today
Daniel Drews
Officers find drugs & weapons following traffic stop in northeast Lincoln
Firefighters with Lincoln Fire and Rescue say a dog was killed in an apartment fire in...
LFR: Dog dies in apartment fire in northeast Lincoln
Firefighters with Lincoln Fire and Rescue say a dog was killed in an apartment fire in...
LFR: Dog dies in apartment fire in northeast Lincoln