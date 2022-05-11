Lincoln man killed in Seward County crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 29-year-old Lincoln man was killed in a crash in Seward County on Tuesday.

According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:50 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a head-on collision involving a car and tractor-trailer on Highway 34 near 210th Rd.

The preliminary investigation shows that the Subaru Impreza was traveling westbound on Highway 34 when it crossed the center line into eastbound traffic, causing a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer heading eastbound.

Both vehicles were occupied solely by a driver. The driver of the Subaru Impreza, Beau Connely, 29, of Lincoln, NE, was pronounced deceased on scene.

The accident is being investigated by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol. Seward Fire and Rescue and Garland Fire and Rescue also responded to the crash.

