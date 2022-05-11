Nebraska governor nominees focusing on General Election

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a hard-fought battle in the primary election, we now know the Democratic and Republican nominees in Nebraska. Democratic State Senator Carol Blood will square off against University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen.

Pillen didn’t know his fate until around 10:30 Tuesday night when it was announced on 1011 NOW. Blood found out she won pretty early in the evening. But now that the primary is over, both candidates are focusing on November.

Jim Pillen says, “We’re 100% focused on the process. I’ve never focused on any of the competition ever in my life; I focus on what we can do and stick with the process, so we’re going to stick with it and earn every Nebraska vote across the state and win the Republicans over and that’s what we keep focused on.”

Final numbers are still being tallied, but as of Wednesday evening, Blood has received 88% of the Democratic vote. Pillen has received 34% of the Republican vote, followed by Herbster with 30%.

Blood says she always knew she was going to get the Democratic nomination, and her strategy isn’t going to change now that she knows her opponent.

“We really didn’t care who our opponent was going to be. They were all playing on the same playbook. We were running our campaign based on solutions and not rhetoric and pandering to the masses,” Blood says.

At the GOP Headquarters Wednesday, supporters referred to Jim Pillen as “The Future Governor,” without paying much mind to Blood.

“I focus on real present time, and I think what’s important is we all have come together, and we’ve forgotten about yesterday and we’re focused on the future. It’s really important that all Republicans join together,” Pillen says.

There is also a Libertarian candidate on the November ballot, Scott Zimmerman.

On Wednesday Zimmerman posted on Facebook, “The establishment parties have failed people and he will get party politics out of our government.”

