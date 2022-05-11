Advertisement

Officers find drugs & weapons following traffic stop in northeast Lincoln

Daniel Drews
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 11, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department found drugs and weapons following a traffic stop in northeast Lincoln.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force were following up on an investigation near 63rd and Francis Streets when LPD said they saw three people leave a home in a car.

LPD said officers contacted the people in a parking lot at 56th & Holdrege Streets a few minutes later.

According to police, as officers got out of their patrol car to speak to the people, 40-year-old Daniel Drews ran away and discarded a backpack that he had been carrying.

LPD said Drews was taken into custody moments later and officers found a total of 33 grams of methamphetamine, 240 grams of marijuana, a fixed blade knife and a .45 caliber handgun. LPD said the handgun was located in the backpack he had discarded.

Drews is facing the following charges:

  • Possession with intent to deliver
  • Possession of a firearm during a felony drug violation
  • Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
  • Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person
  • Possession of money while violating a drug statute

The driver of the car, a 39-year-old woman, and another passenger, a 42-year-old man, were also lodged in jail for possession of a controlled substance.

