Thursday Forecast: More heat...more humidity...more ‘storms

By Ken Siemek
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front moving in from the west will set the stage for thunderstorms Thursday afternoon into Thursday night...

A moist and unstable air mass will remain in place across our region into Thursday. Some “isolated” Wednesday evening thunderstorms will be possible...but most areas will remain dry...and a south breeze will keep us mild and muggy Wednesday night. Breezy, hot and humid conditions are expected for much of 10-11 Country on Thursday until a cold front arrives Thursday afternoon. This boundary will set the stage for strong-to-severe thunderstorm development later Thursday afternoon over portions of western and central Nebraska...with that activity sliding east Thursday night. The strongest ‘storms could produce large hail...damaging winds...and heavy rain...with isolated tornadoes also possible for a time. Please stay up-to-date with the latest forecast details on Thursday.

Severe Weather Outlook - Wed. Night
Severe Weather Outlook - Wed. Night(KOLN)
Severe Weather Outlook - Thursday
Severe Weather Outlook - Thursday(KOLN)

Behind the front our weather pattern “quiets” down a bit...but temperatures should remain at-or-slightly above our seasonal averages with reading sin the mid 70s-to-mid 80s...with relatively small shower-and-thunderstorm chances each day from Friday through Sunday.

Thursday AM Lows
Thursday AM Lows(KOLN)
Highs On Thursday
Highs On Thursday(KOLN)
Friday AM Lows
Friday AM Lows(KOLN)
Highs On Friday
Highs On Friday(KOLN)
Highs On Saturday
Highs On Saturday(KOLN)
Highs On Sunday
Highs On Sunday(KOLN)

Our latest 7-Day Outlook is loaded with those small precipitation chances each day after Thursday...with highs in the 70s and 80s.

7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook(KOLN)

