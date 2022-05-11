West O Street shut down after pedestrian struck by car

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have shut down West O Street in west Lincoln after a car vs. pedestrian crash.

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night at NW 20th & West O Street. LPD tells 10/11 NOW that the stretch of West O will be shut down for several hours while officers investigate the scene.

Police say the extent of the pedestrians injuries are not yet available, as the whole incident is still under investigation.

West O Street is currently closed from NW 19th to NW 21st as officers investigate a motor vehicle accident. Please avoid the area if possible. — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) May 11, 2022

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.