West O Street shut down after pedestrian struck by car

LPD at the scene of a car vs. pedestrian crash near NW 20th & West O.
LPD at the scene of a car vs. pedestrian crash near NW 20th & West O.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have shut down West O Street in west Lincoln after a car vs. pedestrian crash.

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night at NW 20th & West O Street. LPD tells 10/11 NOW that the stretch of West O will be shut down for several hours while officers investigate the scene.

Police say the extent of the pedestrians injuries are not yet available, as the whole incident is still under investigation.

