Weather Alert Day for Severe Storms Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thursday is a 10/11 Weather Alert Day for Severe Storms. Severe thunderstorms will threaten much of the region Thursday night.

An unstable air mass will combine with a cold front to bring much of 10/11 Country the risk of severe thunderstorms. Damaging wind gusts of 60-to-80 mph, hail to 2″ in diameter, dangerous lightning and torrential rain will be possible with the strongest ‘storms. Isolated tornadoes will also be possible, although not likely inmost locations. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect until 9pm Thursday evening for much of central and eastern Nebraska, including Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Once the cold front moves through the area later Thursday night, cooler and less humid conditions will overspread the region giving us a much more pleasant day on Friday. Another frontal boundary will give us a chance for showers and thunderstorms again Saturday afternoon into Saturday nigh, perhaps lingering over eastern Nebraska through Sunday morning.

Lows overnight Thursday night will cool back considerably, with readings mainly in the 40s and 50s.

Highs on Friday will return to the 70s and lower 80s.

Lows Friday night will again drop into the 40s and 50s.

Highs on Saturday will range from the mid 70s to the mid 80s.

Highs on Sunday after the next rain chance drop back into the 70s in most areas.

Our latest 7-Day Outlook calls for seasonal temperatures and several additional shower-and-thunderstorm chances through the period.

