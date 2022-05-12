Advertisement

2022 graduates to enter booming workforce

Experts weigh in on the job market for 2022 grads.
By Samantha Bernt
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As high school and college graduates receive their diplomas in the coming weeks, many are preparing to enter the job market.

According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, there are currently more than 54,000 job openings across the state with only about 33,000 people with active resumes registered on the Department of Labor’s NEWorks website.

UNL Economics Professor and Director of the Bureau of Business Research Eric Thompson said this makes it the perfect time for may graduates to enter the workforce.

“If you think about all the various things people went to college to prepare for, in most industries and occupation, it’s a relatively good time to find your first job,” Thompson said.

Southeast Community College said they are seeing students across most programs hired for jobs before they can even graduate. They now offer stackable credentials for students who leave early.

“The truth is a lot of times the employers out there, they want the students prior to them going through two years,” said SCC Vice President of Instruction, Dr. Joel Michaelis. “They obviously learn more the longer they’re here and they’re taking more classes and all of that, but the job market is so hot right now that the students can exit at different points.”

Thompson said accelerated retirement as a result of the pandemic along with a dip in legal immigration numbers played a role in the booming job market.

“There’s just a great need for workers throughout the economy and it’s a good opportunity, good setting for people to find work in the areas they studied,” Thompson said.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Ladehoff, 17, of Sutton, died from injuries he sustained in a hunting accident in...
Sutton teen dies in hunting accident
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
NSP: Missing 82-year-old man from Odell found safe
Nebraska man found guilty of fiance’s death
A 2020 DHHS report indicates more than 2,300 abortions were performed in Nebraska in 2020.
Speaker of Nebraska Legislature to call special session if Roe v. Wade ruling overturned

Latest News

Severe Weather Outlook - Thursday
Thursday Forecast: More heat...more humidity...more ‘storms
cune gpac
Concordia wins GPAC Championship
You have plenty of time to get ready to vote in the November General Election
Voting deadlines for the November 8 General Election
Three candidates will face off in the race to become Nebraska's next governor in November.
Nebraska governor nominees focusing on General Election