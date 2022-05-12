2022 graduates to enter booming workforce

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As high school and college graduates receive their diplomas in the coming weeks, many are preparing to enter the job market.

According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, there are currently more than 54,000 job openings across the state with only about 33,000 people with active resumes registered on the Department of Labor’s NEWorks website.

UNL Economics Professor and Director of the Bureau of Business Research Eric Thompson said this makes it the perfect time for may graduates to enter the workforce.

“If you think about all the various things people went to college to prepare for, in most industries and occupation, it’s a relatively good time to find your first job,” Thompson said.

Southeast Community College said they are seeing students across most programs hired for jobs before they can even graduate. They now offer stackable credentials for students who leave early.

“The truth is a lot of times the employers out there, they want the students prior to them going through two years,” said SCC Vice President of Instruction, Dr. Joel Michaelis. “They obviously learn more the longer they’re here and they’re taking more classes and all of that, but the job market is so hot right now that the students can exit at different points.”

Thompson said accelerated retirement as a result of the pandemic along with a dip in legal immigration numbers played a role in the booming job market.

“There’s just a great need for workers throughout the economy and it’s a good opportunity, good setting for people to find work in the areas they studied,” Thompson said.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.