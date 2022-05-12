Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Driver gets gun pulled on him in road rage incident

A road rage incident caught on camera, when a man pulls a gun on a driver who cut him off. (SOURCE: KPHO, KTVK)
By Kim Powell, Alexis Cortez and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVONDALE, Ariz. (KTVK/KPHO/Gray News) -- A man in Arizona has been accused of pointing a gun at another driver after the driver cut him off in a road rage incident that was caught on camera.

Officers with the Avondale Police Department took Bryan Duran into custody for the alleged incident Wednesday, AZFamily reported.

The road rage incident was caught on Francisco Garcia’s dash camera last Saturday just after 5 p.m. Garcia said he was driving home from the movies when Duran’s black Dodge Durango drifted into his lane. Garcia then went around Duran’s car and cut him off.

“I was in the left lane, and he was just going to my lane drifting in and out. I don’t know if he was texting,” Garcia said.

Garcia explained he recently got his car back after a crash a few months ago and was trying to avoid getting hit again.

“I actually just went around in his lane and cut him off and went around again and took off because, by the time I cut him off, he was honking, so I know he was mad,” Garcia said, adding he sped up down the road to avoid a confrontation. “I know what I did was wrong; that was my fault for that, but that doesn’t justify me almost losing my life over a little cutoff.”

When Garcia pulled up to a red light, Duran got out of his car and went over towards Garcia’s car. This is when Garcia turned his dash camera toward his face to record what happened next.

The video shows Duran pointing a gun at Garcia and yelling at him through the window, police said. Duran then began punching the window and walked away from Garcia’s car, according to investigators.

Garcia said he then got out of his car to look at Duran’s license plate when Duran began fighting him, officers said. Duran then got in his car and left.

Officers did not say how they caught up with Duran. He faces several charges including aggravated assault. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KVTK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln man killed in Seward County crash
Jim Pillen gives his victory speech after winning the Republican nomination for governor in the...
Pillen wins Republican nomination for governor in Nebraska primary election
LPD at the scene of a car vs. pedestrian crash near NW 20th & West O.
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck by vehicle, section of West O back open
Three candidates will face off in the race to become Nebraska's next governor in November.
Election 2022: Candidates chosen in race to be Nebraska’s next governor
Daniel Drews
Officers find drugs & weapons following traffic stop in northeast Lincoln

Latest News

FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, Monday, April 25, 2022, in San...
Managers fired from Twitter amid Musk buyout turmoil
A Sydney ferry sails past the illuminated pylon of the Sydney Harbour Bridge ahead of the final...
US to host men’s and women’s Rugby World Cups for first time
Delmer Orlando Ortiz Licona was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on May 3.
Police: Man hit with car by girl’s mother accused of another crime involving child in Texas
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Biden to speak to baby formula manufacturers about shortage
Rich Strike (21), with Sonny Leon aboard, leads Epicenter (3), with Joel Rosario aboard, and...
Rich Strike not entering Preakness after Kentucky Derby win