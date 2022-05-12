Concordia’s Mr. Clutch: Jay Adams

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jay Adams says his heart was racing with the game on the line Monday night. 24 hours later, he was calm and confident.

Adams, a sophomore infielder from Waverly, delivered walk-off hits each time. On Tuesday, his RBI single in the 10th inning decided the GPAC Championship. The Bulldogs topped Jamestown, 7-6, at Plum Creek Park.

Adams was named the GPAC Tournament MVP. Over six games, Adams recorded 16 hits, 4 home runs, and had 14 RBI.

Jay Adams delivered back-to-back walk-off hits during Concordia's run to the GPAC Tournament Championship.

