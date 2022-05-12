Advertisement

Country Music Star Luke Bryan Coming to Cass County

(@lukebryan)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:18 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Award-winning country music singer and songwriter Luke Bryan will be performing in Cass County in September, during his “Farm Tour 2022″ concert series.

The American Idol judge announced the tour stops on Twitter. He’s set to perform just outside Murdock on September 22nd, at the Stock Hay and Grain Farm, roughly 40 minutes northeast of Lincoln.

“I look forward to playing [in] small towns while lifting up the American farmer,” Bryan said in the tweet.

Other artists joining Bryan, leading up to his performance that day, include Riley Green, Jameson Rodgers, The Peach Pickers, and DJ Rock.

Tickets for the concert are on sale right now.

