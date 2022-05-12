Grand Island Police investigating attempted kidnapping of boy while walking home from school

Grand Island, Neb. (KSNB) - Police in Grand Island are investigating an attempted abduction from Monday afternoon.

The incident happened near 12th and Elm St.

According to Captain Jim Duering with GIPD, a 13-year-old boy had been walking home from Walnut Middle School during the attempted attack.

Duering said the boy noticed a smaller red vehicle parked in the alley way with a man standing nearby. The boy had a strange feeling so he crossed the street to the other side of the road. The man from the vehicle then followed the boy, and after a brief conversation, he grabbed the boys arm and tried pulling him across the street toward the car.

Duering said the boy screamed and was able to pull away from the suspect and ran home to safety.

“The young man made smart decisions and was able to get away from the suspect in a fast manner,” he said.

Police were able to gather video evidence from a neighbors security camera, confirming the altercation had occurred.

Police are looking for a thin Hispanic male in his late teens to mid 20′s, with blue highlights in his hair. They are also looking for a red newer model small vehicle that they believe is associated to the crime.

Police are asking if you saw anything, live in the area and have a home security camera, or know of anyone matching these descriptions to contact police.

