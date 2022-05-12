Hot and breezy with severe thunderstorms possible Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be another breezy, hot and humid day with a chance of severe thunderstorms late Thursday afternoon and evening. A strong cold front will move across the state Thursday triggering showers and thunderstorms. Once the cold front moves through, cooler temperatures are expected on Friday with less humidity. The weekend looks pleasant for the most part. There will be a chance of thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Severe weather outlook on Thursday. Enhanced risk for much of central and eastern Nebraska. Severe thunderstorms with large hail, damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes will be possible late this afternoon and evening.

Severe weather is possible late Thursday afternoon and evening. (1011 Weather)

Severe weather legend. (1011 Weather)

Mostly to partly sunny, breezy hot and humid Thursday in the Lincoln area. Scattered thunderstorms could develop after 4 pm and some of the storms could be severe. Highs in the mid 90s with a south wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. The record high in Lincoln for May 12th is 97 degrees set in 1956.

Hot, breezy and humid. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy skies Thursday evening with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could be severe with large hail, damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes possible.

Cooler overnight temperatures expected. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly sunny, cooler and not as humid on Friday. Highs around 80 degrees with a northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Cooler, more comfortable conditions on Friday. (1011 Weather)

There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday morning. High temperatures over the weekend into next week will still be above average. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible on Monday and Tuesday.

Cooler temperatures for Friday and the weekend, but still above average. (1011 Weather)

