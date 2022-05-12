Hot start helps Norris advance to Class B Semifinals
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Norris scored three first-half goals, including Sophia Talero’s score before the buzzer, in a State Tournament opening win over Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central at Morrison Stadium. The Titans improved to 18-1 on the season, while advancing to the Class B Semifinals. Norris will play 6th-seeded Bennington on Saturday.
In their 3-1 win over Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central, the Titans had goals by Ella Klein, Grace Kohler, and Tolero.
The Warriors’ lone goal was by Sierra Springer on a penalty kick.
