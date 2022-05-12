Advertisement

Husker Pitcher Tyler Martin no longer with program

Tyler Martin vs. Michigan
Tyler Martin vs. Michigan(Maddie Washburn | Maddie Washburn )
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Husker Baseball team has lost another pitcher.

Head Coach Will Bolt announced today that Senior left-hander Tyler Martin has been dismissed from the program for violating team rules.

Martin appeared in a team-high 20 games this season and posted a 4.32 ERA in 25 innings pitched.

Martin’s departure marks the sixth pitcher lost due to injury or violation of team rules this season.

The Huskers, who have been decimated in the bullpen by injuries, will have a tough road ahead of them in the final three weeks of the season.

