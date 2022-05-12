LPD: Air compressor stolen from construction site in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said a piece of construction equipment was stolen from a work site in north Lincoln.

LPD said some time between Monday night and Tuesday morning an Atlas Copco 185 psi construction grade air compressor with an attached trailer went missing from a construction site.

Police said the construction site is off 27th Street and Enterprise Drive in north Lincoln.

LPD said the air compressor is valued at more than $18,000 and the picture they’ve shared is of the actual air compressor, but it no longer has the ’United Rentals’ stickers on the side.

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

