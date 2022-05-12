Advertisement

LPD officers locate driver & stolen truck using GPS tracking

(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department was able to track down a suspect driving a stolen truck because of its GPS tracking capability.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, LPD said the owner of TDK Lawn Care called police after receiving an alert that one of his vehicles was leaving the parking lot of the business, which is off 13th and High Streets.

According to police, the vehicle was a 2007 Ford F250 valued at $10,000 and was equipped with GPS tracking capability.

LPD said the owner continued giving police updates as to the truck’s location and officers eventually tracked it to an area of 34th and Orwell Streets where officers made a traffic stop.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Tariq Simien, ran from the truck and according to police ignored officer’s commands to stop.

LPD said a police K9 officer was called for and Simien was eventually found in a small storage shed near 34th Street and Old Cheney Road.

Police said in the truck, officers found a crowbar, face mask and sledgehammer that did not belong to the truck’s owner.

Simien was arrested for theft by unlawful taking, possession of burglars tools, obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln man killed in Seward County crash
Jim Pillen gives his victory speech after winning the Republican nomination for governor in the...
Pillen wins Republican nomination for governor in Nebraska primary election
LPD at the scene of a car vs. pedestrian crash near NW 20th & West O.
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck by vehicle, section of West O back open
Three candidates will face off in the race to become Nebraska's next governor in November.
Election 2022: Candidates chosen in race to be Nebraska’s next governor
Daniel Drews
Officers find drugs & weapons following traffic stop in northeast Lincoln

Latest News

LPD says an air compressor was stolen from a construction site in north Lincoln.
LPD: Air compressor stolen from construction site in north Lincoln
Blood and Pillen on the general election ballot
Candidates chosen in race to be Nebraska’s next governor
Country music star Luke Bryan coming to Cass County
LPD at the scene of a car vs. pedestrian crash near NW 20th & West O Tuesday evening.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on West O Street dies