LPD officers locate driver & stolen truck using GPS tracking

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department was able to track down a suspect driving a stolen truck because of its GPS tracking capability.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, LPD said the owner of TDK Lawn Care called police after receiving an alert that one of his vehicles was leaving the parking lot of the business, which is off 13th and High Streets.

According to police, the vehicle was a 2007 Ford F250 valued at $10,000 and was equipped with GPS tracking capability.

LPD said the owner continued giving police updates as to the truck’s location and officers eventually tracked it to an area of 34th and Orwell Streets where officers made a traffic stop.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Tariq Simien, ran from the truck and according to police ignored officer’s commands to stop.

LPD said a police K9 officer was called for and Simien was eventually found in a small storage shed near 34th Street and Old Cheney Road.

Police said in the truck, officers found a crowbar, face mask and sledgehammer that did not belong to the truck’s owner.

Simien was arrested for theft by unlawful taking, possession of burglars tools, obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.