Advertisement

Nurses march in DC to honor fallen, call for changes

Nurses rally for fair wages, safe staffing environments and more. (WJLA)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hundreds of nurses from across the country were in the nation’s capital Thursday.

They’re honoring fellow nurses who’ve lost their lives and fighting for change.

They say they want fair and realistic wages, and they want to feel safe at work.

They are tired of the violence against healthcare workers, and they want a culture change to move past the biases and discrimination in the nursing profession.

Lawmakers are considering two bills that address some of those concerns.

Nurse organizations who made the trip to Capitol Hill say voicing their support is a big part of this march.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln man killed in Seward County crash
Jim Pillen gives his victory speech after winning the Republican nomination for governor in the...
Pillen wins Republican nomination for governor in Nebraska primary election
LPD at the scene of a car vs. pedestrian crash near NW 20th & West O.
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck by vehicle, section of West O back open
Three candidates will face off in the race to become Nebraska's next governor in November.
Election 2022: Candidates chosen in race to be Nebraska’s next governor
Daniel Drews
Officers find drugs & weapons following traffic stop in northeast Lincoln

Latest News

Garrison Buchanan was the first student to graduate from East Tennessee State University's...
Student becomes first to graduate from university’s special needs program
FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, Monday, April 25, 2022, in San...
Managers fired from Twitter amid Musk buyout turmoil
Many stores in town are out of stock or short-handed.
BBB Scam Alert: Scammers targeting baby formula shortage
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Biden to speak to baby formula manufacturers about shortage
Orange County firefighters were able to rescue a cat from a wildfire in Laguna Hills, California.
VIDEO: Firefighters rescue homeowner’s cat after wildfire tears through neighborhood