Pedestrian struck by vehicle on West O Street dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman hit by a vehicle on West O Street Tuesday night has died from her injuries.

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. at NW 20th & West O Street. LPD said an eastbound vehicle hit the pedestrian, 29-year-old Courtney Hubbell, who was crossing West O at the time.

Hubbell was taken to a Lincoln hospital and died Wednesday morning.

No citations have been issued yet and the crash is still under investigation. Investigators said neither alcohol or drugs are suspected.

According to police, witnesses said the vehicle was proceeding through the intersection with a green light.

