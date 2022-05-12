Advertisement

Photo Ark project on display at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo

As the original home of the Photo Ark, the Lincoln Children’s Zoo now has 28 pieces displayed...
As the original home of the Photo Ark, the Lincoln Children’s Zoo now has 28 pieces displayed throughout the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.(KOLN)
By Nathan Brennan
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As the original home of the Photo Ark, the Lincoln Children’s Zoo now has 28 pieces displayed throughout the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

The project began in 2006 with a picture of a naked mole rat taken by Joel Sartore. Since then, Sartore has documented over 12,000 different species across the world. His goal is to eventually include 20,000 portraits of species, with the goal to inspire people to preserve and care for the animals.

“His whole goal is to get the portrait of the animal looking right at you and reaching into your heart, into your essence so you become passionate about saving these animals from extinction,” John Chapo with the Lincoln Children’s Zoo said. “He started documenting them right here and now he’s gone international, going to zoos and sanctuaries around the globe.”

The Lincoln Children’s Zoo is displaying over 50 of the photos around the zoo, including some of the animals that were photographed at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln man killed in Seward County crash
Jim Pillen gives his victory speech after winning the Republican nomination for governor in the...
Pillen wins Republican nomination for governor in Nebraska primary election
LPD at the scene of a car vs. pedestrian crash near NW 20th & West O.
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck by vehicle, section of West O back open
Three candidates will face off in the race to become Nebraska's next governor in November.
Election 2022: Candidates chosen in race to be Nebraska’s next governor
Daniel Drews
Officers find drugs & weapons following traffic stop in northeast Lincoln

Latest News

Country music star Luke Bryan coming to Cass County
LPD at the scene of a car vs. pedestrian crash near NW 20th & West O Tuesday evening.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on West O Street dies
norris
State Soccer: Highlights & Interviews (Wed, May 11)
Police in Grand Island are investigating an attempted abduction from Monday afternoon.
Grand Island Police investigating attempted kidnapping of boy while walking home from school