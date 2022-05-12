Advertisement

Severe storms move quickly, leaving damage and power outages

Damage following severe storms in Lexington on Thursday, May 12.
Damage following severe storms in Lexington on Thursday, May 12.(News Channel Nebraska)
By KSNB Local4
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Damage and power outages are being reported following severe thunderstorms that moved across the area through Nebraska, with more expected to develop Thursday.

Hastings Utilities said lightning hit a pole and took down three poles on Baltimore Avenue just north of Highway 6. It’s unknown how many customers are affected. It will take a few hours before power is restored.

According to the National Weather Service, a 15x15 horse barn on the west side of Burwell was blown over. There were 25 trees uprooted and the roof was blown off of the grandstand at the fairgrounds.

The NWS-Hastings said they have received several wind damage reports, including a report of wind gusts of 80 MPH and widespread tree damage in Arcadia.

Take a look at these photos shared by NWS-Hastings.

As the photo above shows, Lexington is also seeing damage including split trees, power lines down and more. Lexington was included in a Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued at 1:23 p.m. It was the first warning issued in the state on Thursday.

The Nebraska Public Power District is reporting multiple outages in towns across the area including Lexington, Ashton and O’Neill. Crews are now out responding to some of the outages.

VIEW NPPD’S OUTAGE MAP HERE

To report an outage for NPPD, call 1-877-ASK-NPPD or go online at nppd.com/outages. You can also download the mobile outage app. Search “NPPD On The Go!” in your app store.

Southern Public Power said a little after 3 p.m. that customers in Chapman and the surrounding rural area was without power. There were also other areas with individual outages. To report an outage for SPPD, call 800-579-3019.

The weather has also led to some changes for events.

Kearney Catholic’s Athletic Director said that Girls Tennis against Gothenburg is being moved due to weather. It will now take place in the Ernest Grundy Tennis Center on UNK’s campus. It opened earlier this week.

If you have photos or video of damage, when it is safe, feel free to share HERE.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln man killed in Seward County crash
Jim Pillen gives his victory speech after winning the Republican nomination for governor in the...
Pillen wins Republican nomination for governor in Nebraska primary election
LPD at the scene of a car vs. pedestrian crash near NW 20th & West O.
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck by vehicle, section of West O back open
Three candidates will face off in the race to become Nebraska's next governor in November.
Election 2022: Candidates chosen in race to be Nebraska’s next governor
LPD at the scene of a car vs. pedestrian crash near NW 20th & West O Tuesday evening.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on West O Street dies

Latest News

Governor Ricketts has signed off on the regulations to open casino gambling in Nebraska
Ricketts allows casino gaming regulations
Body found in Polk County lake
Severe Weather Outlook - Thursday Night
Weather Alert Day for Severe Storms Thursday
Many stores in town are out of stock or short-handed.
BBB Scam Alert: Scammers targeting baby formula shortage