Arrest made in attempted kidnapping of 13-year-old in Grand Island

Grand Island, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police arrested a man for attempted kidnapping of a 13-year-old boy walking home from school Monday.

The incident happened near 12th and Elm Streets as the boy was walking home from Walnut Middle School.

Captain Jim Duering with GIPD said the boy noticed a smaller red vehicle parked in the alley way with a man standing nearby. The boy had a strange feeling so he crossed the street to the other side of the road. The man from the vehicle then followed the boy, and after a brief conversation, he grabbed the boys arm and tried pulling him across the street toward the car.

Duering said the boy screamed and was able to pull away from the suspect and ran home to safety.

“The young man made smart decisions and was able to get away from the suspect in a fast manner,” Captain Duering said.

Police were able to gather video evidence from a neighbors security camera and identified a suspect.

GIPD arrested 22-year-old Luis Carillo Argueta of Grand Island Thursday around 9 p.m. on unrelated misdemeanor warrants. During that arrest and the following investigation, probable cause was gained to arrest Argueta for the attempted kidnapping.

Carillo Argueta is housed in the Hall County Department of Corrections.

“We are thankful that the victim in this case had the bravery to step forward, and used his head and employed safety measures on his way home and throughout this incident, to possibly prevent a more tragic outcome,” Captain Duering said.

The investigation is ongoing and there is the potential for additional charges.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.