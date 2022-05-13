Cooler temperatures and not as humid Friday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved to the east of Nebraska and that means cooler and less humid conditions on Friday. Saturday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer. A cold front and upper level disturbance will move across Nebraska Saturday afternoon and evening and this could trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday evening into Sunday morning.
Becoming mostly sunny, cooler and not as humid Friday in the Lincoln area. Highs in the lower 80s with a west-southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
Mostly clear skies and cool Friday night. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Mostly to partly sunny and warm on Saturday with highs in the mid 80s and a west wind 5 to 15 mph. There will be a chance for an isolated thunderstorm late Saturday afternoon and evening. The better chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be late Saturday evening into Sunday morning. An isolated severe thunderstorm is possible.
Cloudy skies Sunday morning with scattered showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Partly sunny skies should develop Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
High temperatures next week will be at or above average with chance for showers and thunderstorms.
