CPS paraeducator arrested for allegedly sending explicit content to teens

A Columbus Public Schools employee has been arrested, it was announced Friday.
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT
COLUMBUS, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - A Columbus Public Schools employee has been arrested, it was announced Friday.

On Thursday, the Columbus Police Department arrested Emily Kratochvil for sexual abuse by a school employee.

According to officer Bret Strecker, the arrest was as a result of an investigation regarding allegations that Kratochvil sent explicit photos and videos via social media.

The reported victims were a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy.

As of Friday morning, Kratochvil was still listed on the Columbus Public Schools’ website as a paraeducator.

