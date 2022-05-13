“Day by Day: The Rise” Husker football documentary premieres in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska fans and sports fans alike have wanted the story of the 1990s Huskers dynasty to be put on the big screen. On Thursday night and 30 years later, that dream became a reality.

After three years and 100-plus hours of interviews, the documentary “Day by Day: The Rise” aired in Lincoln on Thursday. It features the highs and lows of arguably one of the best college football teams of all time. Husker legends and fans gathered to get a never before seen look at the historic 1990s football team.

Tonight’s airing was the first installment of a two-part series and there was no shortage of autographs and pictures at the Rococo Theater for the premiere.

“We’ve always dreamed about this moment, so for it to finally be here is incredible,” said Justin LePera, the director and producer for the documentary.

He teamed up with former players Mark Brungardt and Josh Davis to tell the story.

“I was a kid growing up in the 90s and I was passionate about it,” Brungardt said. “We felt we had all the pieces to get this thing moving forward and here we are three years later and ready to go.”

Head coach Tom Osborne and former players Steve Warren, Jay Foreman, Jared Tomich, Clinton Childs and Vershaun Jackson were just a few of the many who came back for the celebration.

“To be here now 20-30 years later and to see this happening is a little surreal,” Warren said. “I’m glad it’s coming out because it needs to come out.”

“It doesn’t feel like a long movie and you’re probably going to want more,” LePera said. “You’re going to be bummed we cut it at two hours.”

When asked about why this is the right time to bring this story to life, Osborne said he always tries to cooperate with past players and when they want something he’s happy to be apart of it.

Tickets are available for Friday and Saturday night showings. The Day by Day crew is working on getting the documentary aired across the country. They encourage those interested to check out their website if you want it to come to your area. Click here for more information.

