Elementary science teacher wins Scottish Rite Award

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Scottish Rite Distinguished Teacher Award has been given out for 65 years, honoring outstanding teaching within Lincoln Public Schools.

This year’s winner was surprised at the first assembly at her elementary school in two years.

Rochelle Settles has been a teacher with LPS since 1995. Friday she was given the award, after being picked out of thousands of employees within the district for her work with children over that 26 years.

“I think that I always knew I wanted to be a teacher,” Settles said. “I played teacher from the time I was in elementary school myself because I liked my teachers.”

Settles teaches most students in the Fredstrom Elementary building as a science specialist, a role she said becomes even more important as time goes on.

“It gets more and more challenging we need students in the field of science we have lots of issues that we need help solving for when we get older, so we need those friends in science,” Settles said.

The Scottish Rite is an award with a long history in Lincoln, which accepts nominations by their administrators and others that work closely with them.

“This is the greatest day of the year when we get a chance to honor someone who has devoted their life, 26 years in Lincoln Public Schools,” said Mike Gray with the award. “We feel we have one of the greatest school systems in the country here and to honor one single teacher its just an amazing experience.”

Along with the award, Settles was also presented with a check for $10,000.

“Very grateful, very grateful,” Settles said. “There are a lot of great teachers in Lincoln Public Schools that work just as hard or harder than I do, but very much appreciated.”

